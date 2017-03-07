Home NATIONAL Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers
Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers
Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

Police Say Taxi Struck Group Of Cab Drivers

(AP) -Massachusetts State Police say a taxi driver jumped the curb and struck a group of cab drivers sitting at a break area, injuring 10 people near Boston’s airport.

The 56-year-old taxi driver’s vehicle struck the pedestrians in a taxi-queuing area Monday near Logan International Airport in East Boston.

A police official said the crash is believed to be a case of “operator error” in which the driver stepped on the gas pedal instead of the brake. The person was not authorized to comment on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

State police Maj. Frank McGinn says one person was seriously injured. Three people had less serious but “significant” injuries.  State police spokesman David Procopio says there’s no information to suggest the crash was intentional.

