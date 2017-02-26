Home TEXAS Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers
Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers
TEXAS
0

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

0
0
police-lightbar
now viewing

Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

EGYPTIAN EGYPT CHRISTIANS
now playing

Egyptian Christians Fearing Terror Flee Sinai For 4th Day

AIRSTRIKES
now playing

Syrian Warplanes Pound Rebel-Held Area In Central City

medical-marijuana
now playing

Man's Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG
now playing

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop

GET OUT MOVIE PIC
now playing

Jordan Peele's 'Get Out' Scares Up Big $30.5 Million Debut

GAS PRICES
now playing

US Gas Price Rises 2 Cents Over 2 Weeks, To $2.33 A Gallon

white-house
now playing

White House Dodging Questions Of Sessions' Role In FBI Probe

SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS
now playing

Officials: Trump Isn't Cutting Medicare, Social Security

(AP) — A 33-year-old woman has been fatally shot by police after Southeast Texas authorities say she led officers on a high speed chase and then fired at them.  Lake Jackson Police Chief Rick Park says the woman was one of two burglary suspects officers were trying to arrest Friday afternoon.  A male suspect was arrested in Angleton but the other suspect — the woman — led police on a chase through several cities.

The woman eventually drove to a Lake Jackson neighborhood, refusing to leave her vehicle.  Park says as officers approached her vehicle, the woman fired multiple times and the officers returned fire.  The woman’s name has not been released by authorities.  The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.  Lake Jackson police continue investigating the shooting.

Related posts:

  1. Capital Murder Warrant Issued For Suspect In Rural Alamo Killings
  2. The Latest: Border Patrol Wants Probe Of Woman’s Detention
  3. Security Guard Killed At Subway Sandwich Shop
  4. Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom
Related Posts
medical-marijuana

Man’s Texas Arrest Shows Conflicts Over Medical Marijuana

jsalinas 0
REWARD OFFERED

Reward At $40,000 In Slaying Where Son Killed Protecting Mom

jsalinas 0
GAVEL AND UNITED STATES FLAG

Air Force Sergeant Convicted Of Misconduct With 8 Women

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video