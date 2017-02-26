Police Say Woman Killed After Firing At Officers

(AP) — A 33-year-old woman has been fatally shot by police after Southeast Texas authorities say she led officers on a high speed chase and then fired at them. Lake Jackson Police Chief Rick Park says the woman was one of two burglary suspects officers were trying to arrest Friday afternoon. A male suspect was arrested in Angleton but the other suspect — the woman — led police on a chase through several cities.

The woman eventually drove to a Lake Jackson neighborhood, refusing to leave her vehicle. Park says as officers approached her vehicle, the woman fired multiple times and the officers returned fire. The woman’s name has not been released by authorities. The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave. Lake Jackson police continue investigating the shooting.