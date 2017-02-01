Home NATIONAL Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve
Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve

0
0
aurora-colo-police-department-david-puckett-1
now viewing

Police Search For 6-Year-Old Missing Since New Year’s Eve

DWI ARRESTED DRINKING AND DRIVING SMALL GEN-3
now playing

Mission Cop Arrested For Drunk Driving

fatal-crash
now playing

Donna Man Killed In New Year's Day Suspected Drunk Driving Crash

CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now playing

Edcouch Man Shot To Death On New Year's Day

United-Airlines-2-jpg
now playing

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

FATAL FIRE
now playing

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

dylan-roof
now playing

Judge Sets Rules For Roof's Courtroom Movements

rose-parade
now playing

Rose Parade Proceeds Safely Under Tight Security

obama
now playing

Back In Washington, Obama Looks Ahead To Final Days In Office

kim-jong-um
now playing

Trump Says North Korean ICBM 'won't happen'

(AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Aurora are searching for a 6-year-old boy who is believed to have wandered away from his home on New Year’s Eve. The FBI and other law enforcement agencies were helping search for David Puckett on Monday by going door-to-door within 2.5 miles of his home. Bloodhounds are also searching for him. Late Monday afternoon, authorities issued an Amber Alert for David.

Police say foul play isn’t suspected, but they’ve asked for help to find David as quickly as possible partly because of coming cold weather. His mother says he was only wearing a light jacket. On Sunday night, she issued a tearful appeal for people to help find him. Previous searches aided by a bloodhound and a helicopter didn’t turn up any clues. Police say David has wandered off before.

Related posts:

  1. Mariah Carey Bungles Her New Year’s Eve Show, Stops Singing
  2. Reports Cite Police Activity At Istanbul Home
  3. Palmview Police Shoot, Wound Two Following High-Speed Chase
  4. Severe Weather Prompts Thunderstorm Warning For Houston
Related Posts
United-Airlines-2-jpg

United Investigates After Worker Spends Flight In Cargo Hold

jsalinas 0
EARTHQUAKE

No Damage Reported After 3 Earthquakes Hit North Oklahoma

jsalinas 0
FATAL FIRE

Apartment Building Blaze Kills 3, Including Woman Who Jumped

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video