Police Search For Clues, Motive In Quadruple Killing

Edinburg police are still working to determine if four people found dead in an apartment were killed in a homicide, or were victims of a triple homicide and suicide.

Police Chief Cesar Torres says officers responded to a 911 call a little before 7 Tuesday morning at an apartment home on the 300 block of West Kuhn Street, and found the bodies of three people inside, along with a toddler boy who had not been harmed. Hours later, officers found a fourth victim at a separate location.

Torres says all appeared to have been shot. He says the dead are a mother and daughter, the daughter’s boyfriend, and a male home care provider. The names and ages of the victims are not yet being released. Torres did not specify if police are looking for any suspects.