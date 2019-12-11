LOCALTRENDING

Police Search For Clues, Motive In Quadruple Killing

By 36 views
0

Edinburg police are still working to determine if four people found dead in an apartment were killed in a homicide, or were victims of a triple homicide and suicide.

Police Chief Cesar Torres says officers responded to a 911 call a little before 7 Tuesday morning at an apartment home on the 300 block of West Kuhn Street, and found the bodies of three people inside, along with a toddler boy who had not been harmed. Hours later, officers found a fourth victim at a separate location.

Torres says all appeared to have been shot. He says the dead are a mother and daughter, the daughter’s boyfriend, and a male home care provider. The names and ages of the victims are not yet being released. Torres did not specify if police are looking for any suspects.

Edinburg Woman Charged With Murder In Husband’s Death

Previous article

Brownsville District Executive Arrested On Corruption Charges

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in LOCAL