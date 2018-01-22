Home TEXAS Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk
Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk
TEXAS
0

Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk

0
0
CRIME SHOOTING SCENE
now viewing

Police Seek 2 In Robbery, Killing Clerk

LONDON VAN ATTACK SCENE
now playing

Suspect In London Van Attack On Muslims 'ticking time bomb'

274410-20170601-putin
now playing

Russian Orthodox Bishop Assails Putin, Won't Vote For Him

REX TILLERSON
now playing

Tillerson Says US Discussing Syria Security Zone

Indiana Gov. Mike Pence Holds Press Conference
now playing

Pence Calls Report On Trump Affair "baseless"

GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
now playing

Senate Advances Bill To Reopen Government

UTRGV
now playing

Pharr, University Of Texas Rio Grande Valley To Work Together

power outage
now playing

Power Line Falls Onto SUV On I-69-E

road spikes border patrol
now playing

Smugglers Try To Disable Border Patrol Vehicles

me too movement generic
now playing

Women's Rights Event Staged In Brownsville To Demand Equality

Health+medical+generic
now playing

Deportation Fears Have Legal Immigrants Avoiding Health Care

(AP) – Police are seeking two suspects in the weekend fatal shooting of a Dallas-area convenience store clerk during a robbery.  Garland police on Monday released store security video that shows the first man entering and pulling out a pistol. A second man, with a backpack that has a Spiderman image, follows close behind. Both suspects wore dark hoodies.

Detectives believe one of the suspects may have injured one of his legs during the robbery late Saturday that left 35-year-old Manish Panday dead at the scene.  Garland police say a pedestrian flagged down officers to report someone was shot at a nearby convenience store.

Garland Crime Stoppers has offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest or indictment in the slaying.

Related posts:

  1. Criminal Charges Filed After Woman Wounded By Negligent Gun Discharge Inside Pharr H-E-B
  2. Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call
  3. Indictment Handed Up In Deadly Port Isabel Hit And Run
  4. New Year’s Family Fight Leads To Homicide Charge Against Mercedes Man
Related Posts
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH

Man, 25, Arrested For Fatal Christmas Street Race

jsalinas 0
police-lights-generic_26

Officer Fatally Shoots Suspect During Burglary Call

jsalinas 0
Shooting-News-Graphic

Sheriff: Shooting At Texas High School, Suspect In Custody

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video