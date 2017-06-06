Home TEXAS Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain
Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain
TEXAS
0

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

0
0
shooting-investigation
now viewing

Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

Britain London Bridge Attack
now playing

Neighbors Had Some Suspicions About Zoughba

gettyimages-633345586
now playing

Flynn Turns Over Documents To Senate Panel

ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC
now playing

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

Su-27 fighter RUSSIAN JET FIGHTER
now playing

Russia Says Fighter Jet Intercepts US Bomber On Border

USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS
now playing

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

Michelle Carter’s trial got underway Tuesday in juvenile court in Taunton
now playing

Trial Of Woman Charged In Texting Suicide Case Starts

Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift

ROADS AND BRIDGES OVERPASSES
now playing

Trump Infrastructure Push Faces Cold Shoulder From Congress

donald-trump
now playing

Trump Says Qatar Dispute Could End Terror

putin-russian-hacking
now playing

Kremlin Denies Report Of Voting Software Hacking

(AP) – Police in Southeast Texas say a woman who was seven months pregnant has died after being shot and her unborn child did not survive.

A Beaumont police statement says officers were seeking three male suspects following the shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t immediately provide a possible motive for the gunfire in what officials are calling a capital murder investigation.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and located the wounded 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Beaumont apartment complex.   Investigators say the woman was transported to a hospital and her baby was delivered. Both the mother and child died.

The name of the woman wasn’t immediately released.

Related posts:

  1. Police Shot, Injured Attacker Near Notre Dame
  2. Dual Investigations Into Breach Of San Benito Police Computer Server
  3. Man Sought In Death Of Woman Shot, Killed By Troopers
  4. Search Continues For Missing Special Needs Woman From Alton
Related Posts
ICE AGENTS ARRESTING GENERIC

Federal Agents Arrest 70 Immigrants In Oklahoma, Texas

jsalinas 0
USS GABRIELLE GIFFORDS

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords To Be Commissioned In Texas

jsalinas 0
LAREDO SHOOTOUT

Last Officer Still In Hospital After Shootout Recovering

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video