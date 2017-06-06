Police Seek 3 Suspects After Pregnant Woman Slain

(AP) – Police in Southeast Texas say a woman who was seven months pregnant has died after being shot and her unborn child did not survive.

A Beaumont police statement says officers were seeking three male suspects following the shooting around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Police didn’t immediately provide a possible motive for the gunfire in what officials are calling a capital murder investigation.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired and located the wounded 19-year-old woman in the parking lot of a Beaumont apartment complex. Investigators say the woman was transported to a hospital and her baby was delivered. Both the mother and child died.

The name of the woman wasn’t immediately released.