Police Seek Help To Identify Dead Boy Found On Texas Beach

(AP) – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a young boy whose body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas.

Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday evening and that no one has reported a child missing. Authorities have been unable to find a child matching his description in databases of missing persons.  Police commissioned a sketch artist and released a portrait of the boy on Sunday.

Capt. Joshua Schirard says: “Someone somewhere knows this child.”  Schirard says the body is in the early stages of decomposition. He says there are no signs of major trauma and that police are waiting for an autopsy report.  Until they can prove otherwise, police are treating the case as a homicide.

