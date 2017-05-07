Home TEXAS Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen
Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen
TEXAS
0

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

0
0
police20lights20generic
now viewing

Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

jail-prison-generic
now playing

6-Year Prison Term For Los Fresnos Man On Child Porn Charge

NIKKI HALEY
now playing

US Warns China On Trade With North Korea If It Wants US Trade

investigation generic
now playing

Records Reveals San Juan Mayor Garza Was Fired From Probation Job

MEXICO VIOLENCE
now playing

At Least 26 Reported Dead In Clash Of Mexican Gangs

Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder
now playing

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

crime-scene-yellow-police-tape
now playing

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

AFGHANISTAN BATTLE GENERIC
now playing

1 US Soldier Killed, 2 Wounded In Southern Afghanistan

DROWNING GENERIC
now playing

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

CAR MONEY VEHICLE CASH
now playing

Man Accused Of Making 700 Fake Vehicle Inspections

MORNING JOE SCARBOROUGH AND MIKA
now playing

MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Sets Viewership Mark After Tweets

(AP) – Dallas police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot as two men stole his pickup at an apartment complex.  Police said Wednesday that they are still searching for the suspects following the shooting early Tuesday morning of Oziel Garcia.

Garcia’s brother, 19-year-old Isaar Garcia, said he heard the gunshot that killed his younger brother outside their home.  He said he found his brother in the apartment complex’s breezeway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He said his brother was coming home after going to watch a Fourth of July fireworks celebration in nearby Addison.

Isaar Garcia says his brother was always there for him. He says, “I feel heartbroken.”

Related posts:

  1. Officer Wounded In Shootout Released From Hospital
  2. Slain NYC Cop Spent Entire Career In The Bronx
  3. Grand Prairie Police Chief Doesn’t Want Top Spot In Dallas
  4. Mystery Surrounding Missing Harlingen Woman
Related Posts
Timothy Allen Penn was charged with capital murder

Man Charged In Death Of 5-Month-Old

jsalinas 0
crime-scene-yellow-police-tape

79-Year-Old Woman Found Slain In Her Home

jsalinas 0
DROWNING GENERIC

Father Drowns Trying To Rescue Son

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video