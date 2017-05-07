Police Seek Suspects After Man Killed, Pickup Stolen

(AP) – Dallas police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot as two men stole his pickup at an apartment complex. Police said Wednesday that they are still searching for the suspects following the shooting early Tuesday morning of Oziel Garcia.

Garcia’s brother, 19-year-old Isaar Garcia, said he heard the gunshot that killed his younger brother outside their home. He said he found his brother in the apartment complex’s breezeway, suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He said his brother was coming home after going to watch a Fourth of July fireworks celebration in nearby Addison.

Isaar Garcia says his brother was always there for him. He says, “I feel heartbroken.”