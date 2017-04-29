Home NATIONAL Police Seeking Charges, Say Bounty Hunters Shot 2 Men
Police Seeking Charges, Say Bounty Hunters Shot 2 Men
NATIONAL
0

Police Seeking Charges, Say Bounty Hunters Shot 2 Men

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Police Seeking Charges, Say Bounty Hunters Shot 2 Men

732efa91-00d4-4227-af74-15ebb99e74c7-large16x9_ColemanMartin
now playing

Police: Texas Officer Faked His Own Death, Fled Into Mexico

13737711_G
now playing

Take That, Washington! Texas Looks To Nullify Federal Laws

press_release_distribution_0403962_88609_1
now playing

The Latest: Well-Known Lawyer Defends Teen In Track Attack

tom-hanks-bruce-springsteen
now playing

Tom Hanks Turns Fanboy In Breezy Chat With Bruce Springsteen

sessions
now playing

Critics Question Top US Prosecutor's Style After Blunt Words

President Trump delivers remarks at the NRA Leadership Forum at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia
now playing

Trump To NRA: 'You Have A True Friend In The White House'

paulryanhealth_1200x675
now playing

GOP Health Plan For Pre-Existing Conditions Spawns Worries

920×920
now playing

Former Officer Charged With Hitting Kids With Car, Killing 1

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

Gunshot Leaves Brownsville-Area Teen Critical Condition

NORTH KOREAN MISSILE TEST
now playing

North Korea Test-Fires Ballistic Missile

(AP) – Police in a Tennessee community say they are asking a grand jury to bring charges because investigators believe bounty hunters shot two men in a wild incident in which one of the victims died.

Clarksville Police spokesman Jim Knoll said authorities will ask a county grand jury on Monday to bring charges after the shooting last weekend. Knoll says neither man shot was a person with an outstanding warrant.

Authorities have declined to divulge many details about the shooting before the case heads to the grand jury.

The man who died has been identified as 24-year-old Jalen Johnson, a father of three from Clarksville. His uncle, Toni Jenkins, says the 24-year-old victim was an innocent man gunned down in a case of mistaken identity.

No related posts.

Related Posts
press_release_distribution_0403962_88609_1

The Latest: Well-Known Lawyer Defends Teen In Track Attack

Danny Castillon 0
tom-hanks-bruce-springsteen

Tom Hanks Turns Fanboy In Breezy Chat With Bruce Springsteen

Danny Castillon 0
sessions

Critics Question Top US Prosecutor’s Style After Blunt Words

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video