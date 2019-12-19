Police: Sexual Assault Claim Sparked Triple Murder-Suicide In Edinburg

Edinburg police say the murders of three people at an Edinburg apartment happened just days after one of the victims made a sexual assault claim against her stepfather.

Police Chief Cesar Torres told reporters Wednesday that 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu had made an outcry, telling police her stepfather had been raping her since she was 14. Police began investigating but say Rebecca held off on pressing charges.

Four days later, on December 10th, police found the bodies of Rebecca, her mother Magdalena, and home health worker Aaron Cortez. The stepfather, 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila, was also found dead – of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Chief Torres says the case remains open as investigators continue to review social media and other information on the personal electronic devices owned by the victims and their killer.