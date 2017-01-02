Home TEXAS Police: Sheriff’s Deputy Killed His Son Then Himself
Police: Sheriff's Deputy Killed His Son Then Himself
(AP) – Investigators say a Texas sheriff’s deputy fatally shot his son before killing himself at the home they shared northwest of Fort Worth.  Graham police Chief Tony Widner said in a statement Tuesday that 61-year-old Joseph Parker killed his son, 27-year-old Kensy Parker. Their bodies were found Thursday in a bedroom at the home.

Widner initially declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding the deaths as investigators awaited forensic results.  He says no note was found and that the motive for the shooting is not clear.  The elder Parker was a deputy for the Young County sheriff’s office and previously was an officer for the Graham police department.

