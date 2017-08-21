Home WORLD Police Shoot And Kill Barcelona Van Attacker
Police Shoot And Kill Barcelona Van Attacker
This is an undated handout photo sourced from social media of 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub.
Younes Abouyaaqoub

(AP) – Regional police in Spain have confirmed that fugitive Barcelona van suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub has been shot dead in a small town outside the city.  Police say he wore what appeared to be an explosives belt when he was shot in Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona.

Abouyaaqoub had been the focus of an intense manhunt after authorities say he used a van to mow down pedestrians in Barcelona’s famous Las Ramblas promenade on Thursday, killing 13 people and injuring over 120. Police also say he stabbed a driver to death and hijacked his car Thursday night in his getaway.

