Police Shoot, Kill Rifle-Wielding Man Inside Weslaco Walmart

A heavy law enforcement presence remains at the Walmart Supercenter in Weslaco where a man walked into the store carrying an assault rifle this afternoon and was later shot and killed by police. Police say the suspect, who was dressed in black, entered the store, confronted a customer, then ran toward the back of the store where he was confronted by police. Officers, who had evacuated the store, yelled at the man to drop the rifle. He did, but then pulled a handgun, reportedly shot at the officers and was shot dead by police. Officials aren’t yet releasing the man’s name nor what his motive may have been.