Police Shoot Man After Woman Stabbed Outside Houston Store

(AP) – Houston police say an officer shot and killed a man who had fatally stabbed a woman in a store parking lot and then threatened the officer with a knife. It was the fifth fatal shooting by a Houston police officer within the last month. The woman who was stabbed was in her 80s.

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo says she was returning to her car around 10 a.m. Saturday after shopping at a Walgreens. Acevedo says a responding officer found the stabbing suspect armed with a knife inside the woman’s car and ordered him to get out. Acevedo says the suspect then lunged at the officer.