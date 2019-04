This combination of undated photos released by the Jefferson County, Colo., Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 shows Sol Pais. On Tuesday authorities said they are looking pais, suspected of making threats on Columbine High School, just days before the 20th anniversary of a mass shooting that killed 13 people. (Jefferson County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Police confirm Sol Pais committed suicide. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said the woman who prompted schools in and around Denver to close today was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Pais caused a massive scare across the Denver area after the FBI learned she flew to Denver from Miami and purchased a shotgun. She was reportedly obsessed with the Columbine High School shooting.