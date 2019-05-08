Police: Stepfather Of Missing Houston Girl Now A Person Of Interest

This undated photo released by the Houston Police Department shows Maleah Davis. Houston police are trying to determine what happened to the 4-year-old girl after her stepfather said she was taken by men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting them as well. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning, May 7, 2019, for Maleah Davis. (Houston Police Department via AP)

Police are confirming the stepfather of a missing Houston girl is now a person of interest in the case. Investigators say Darion Vence changed his story several times on how he arrived at a hospital on Saturday.

A police spokesperson says Vence’s claim that several Hispanic men attacked him and then took Maleah Davis did not add up. An AMBER Alert is still active for the girl.