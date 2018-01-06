Home TEXAS Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School
Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School
TEXAS
Police: Student Fatally Shoots Self At School

(AP) – Authorities in Texas say a high school was locked down after a student died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The McKinney Independent School District said Friday that McKinney North High School was placed in lockdown after reports of a gunshot. Police and school officials responded and learned the student was dead. They didn’t release any information about the student, including the student’s name, age and sex.

The district, located north of Dallas, said no other students were harmed and police secured the location.  Officials say students who drove to school could leave campus and others will be taken to another campus where they can be picked up.

The shooting in McKinney comes two weeks after a gunman fatally shot eight students and two teachers at Santa Fe High School near Houston. A 17-year-old student identified as the shooter is being held on capital murder charges.

