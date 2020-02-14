Police: Sugar Land Man Shot Wife And Son, Attacked Daughter, Killed Self

Police believe 53-year-old Richard Logan killed his wife and son in Sugar Land, attacked his adult daughter in San Marcos, and then killed himself.

Investigators say Logan fatally shot 48-year-old Diana Logan and 11-year-old Aaron Logan on Tuesday in their Sugar Land home. They say he then drove to San Marcos and choked his daughter, who survived but didn’t report the attack to police.

Logan then reportedly shot and killed himself in Guadalupe County. Police are still trying to figure out why it happened.