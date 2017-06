Police: Supermarket Employee Kills 3 Co-Workers

(AP) – Pennsylvania police say a supermarket employee brought two guns to the store where he shot three fellow workers after the store had closed. Police didn’t immediately explain why they believe 24-year-old Weis Market employee, Randy Stair, shot three others before killing himself early Thursday at the store in Eaton Township.

They say Stair started working when the store closed at 11 p.m. and took two pistol-grip shotguns from a duffel bag he brought to the store. They say he fatally shot three co-workers: 63-year-old Terry Sterling, 26-year-old Victoria Brong, and 47-year-old Brian Hayes. Police say Stair fired random shots inside the store before shooting himself in the head. One witness managed to escape unharmed. Troopers planned to release more information at a news conference.