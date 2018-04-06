Home NATIONAL Police: Suspect In 4 Homicides Killed Himself
Police: Suspect In 4 Homicides Killed Himself
NATIONAL
0

Police: Suspect In 4 Homicides Killed Himself

0
0
POLICE
now viewing

Police: Suspect In 4 Homicides Killed Himself

donna_isd_lawsuit_3
now playing

Donna ISD Fills Vacant Superintendent's Job

GUETEMALEN VOLCANO
now playing

Guatemala Volcano Death Toll Rises To 62

DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un
now playing

Trump, Kim Set To Meet The Morning Of June 12 In Singapore

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte
now playing

Duterte Slammed For Kissing Filipina Before Huge Audience

George H.W. Bush
now playing

Family Spokesman Says George HW Bush Leaving Hospital

BILL CLINTON AND HIS BOOK
now playing

Bill Clinton Bristles At Questions On Lewinsky, #MeToo

DONALD TRUMP AND TWITTER TWEETS
now playing

Trump Tweets 'absolute right' To Pardon Himself

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1
now playing

US Senator Refused Entry To Facility Holding Migrants' Kids

Shooting-News-Graphic
now playing

5 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire At Football Game

drowning tragedy
now playing

Official: Girl Drowned Trying To Save Mom In River

(AP) – Police say a suspect in four Phoenix area homicides that happened in a three-day period killed himself as SWAT officers entered his room at an extended stay hotel.

Phoenix police Sgt. Vince Lewis says officers evacuated people near the suspect’s room before they entered it early Monday morning.  Shots were fired as the SWAT team went into the suspect’s room but Lewis says officers did not fire any shots.  The suspect was identified only as an adult male.

Lewis says the suspect has been linked to all four of the killings. Previously police had said three of the killings were linked and they were investigating whether the fourth death was related to the other killings.  The victims were a forensic psychiatrist, two paralegals and a counselor.

Related posts:

  1. 5 Injured When Gunman Opens Fire At Football Game
  2. Police Save Woman From Bridge Over Houston Ship Channel; Watch Video
  3. New Details On Starr County Deputy Hit By Vehicle While Chasing Suspect
  4. Year-Old Child Killed In Drive-By Shooting
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND Kim Jong un

Trump, Kim Set To Meet The Morning Of June 12 In Singapore

jsalinas 0
George H.W. Bush

Family Spokesman Says George HW Bush Leaving Hospital

jsalinas 0
BILL CLINTON AND HIS BOOK

Bill Clinton Bristles At Questions On Lewinsky, #MeToo

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video