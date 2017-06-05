Home NATIONAL Police: Suspect In Officer’s Shooting Found Dead At Motel
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated.
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) – A man who authorities say barricaded himself in a Massachusetts motel room after shooting a police officer in the face has been found dead.

The Boston Globe (http://bit.ly/2qNrlXZ ) reported that Braintree Police Chief Paul Shastany said at a press conference early Saturday that the officer underwent surgery at a Boston hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said officers were at the Motel 6 in Braintree, just south of Boston, to check a person’s warrant status Friday night when the person opened fire, hitting the officer.

Witnesses said they heard at least three gunshots. Many rooms at the motel were evacuated and a nearby train station was closed.

Shastany said officers later entered the room and found the suspect dead. Police had no further details later Saturday.

