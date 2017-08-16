Home NATIONAL Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It
Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It
NATIONAL
0

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

0
0
Amy Panzeca
now viewing

Police: Teacher Let Son Sell LSD And Allowed Teens To Use It

gavel
now playing

McAllen Woman Claims Innocence In Deadly Hit-And-Run

gregabbott0708
now playing

Texas Governor Suggests 'bathroom bill' Not Coming Back

STONE MOUNTAIN
now playing

Application To Hold Cross Burning Atop Stone Mountain Denied

NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER
now playing

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

PLANNED PARENTHOOD
now playing

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

CHARLOTTSVILLE CAR RAMING INTO CROWD
now playing

Man Recounts Pushing Fiancee Away From Car During Protest

DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Trump Disbands Manufacturing Council

MATERNITY
now playing

Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate

TEXAS CAPITOL
now playing

Texas House Adjourns, Leaving Tax Bill's Fate Uncertain

SPACE X
now playing

SpaceX Dragon Delivers Scientific Bounty To Space Station

(AP) – An Ohio elementary school teacher faces charges she let her 15-year-old son sell LSD and allowed teenagers to use it in her home.  Forty-year-old Amy Panzeca, of Springboro, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Warren County to charges including permitting drug abuse and endangering children. She was freed on bond.

Prosecutors say Panzeca’s son sold LSD to at least 20 high school students. He faces felony drug charges and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

A drug task force found LSD and marijuana during a search of the family’s home in May.  Panzeca  teaches fifth grade. The Springboro school district has placed her on paid leave.  Panzeca’s attorney couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Related posts:

  1. Texas OKs Bill To Address Its High Maternal Mortality Rate
  2. Missing Donna Teenager Recovered, Uncle Arrested
  3. 95-Plus Percent Of Texas School Districts Meet Standards
  4. Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking
Related Posts
STONE MOUNTAIN

Application To Hold Cross Burning Atop Stone Mountain Denied

jsalinas 0
NUCLEAR BOMB SHELTER

Nuclear Threats Bring Back Old Fears

jsalinas 0
PLANNED PARENTHOOD

Federal Court: Arkansas Can Block Planned Parenthood Money

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video