TEXAS
Police: Teen Fatally Shot In Game Of Russian Roulette

(AP) – Police south of Houston say a teenage boy was shot and killed after he pulled a revolver at a city park and suggested to friends they play Russian roulette.

Police in the coastal city of Freeport said in a statement Thursday that 13-year-old Juan Borja died a day earlier at a hospital after he was shot once in the chest.  A 14-year-old Freeport boy was taken into custody, charged with manslaughter and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence.

Investigators say the group was at the park after school Wednesday when Borja showed the gun to the others. He loaded a round before handing it off.   After firing the round, the 14-year-old hid the gun in a field. The weapon was recovered by officers.  The investigation is ongoing.

