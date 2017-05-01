Home TEXAS Police: Texas Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat
Police: Texas Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat
florentino-herrera-is-seen-in-his-booking-photo-austin-police-department-via-ap
Florentino Herrera is seen in his booking photo (Austin Police Department via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say a Texas man tried to destroy cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a field sobriety test early on New Year’s Eve.  An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on the morning of Dec. 31 after he says he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing field sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

In an affidavit, police say the squad car’s camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat.  Herrera is being held on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated.

