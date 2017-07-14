Home TEXAS Police: Texas Officer Argued On Phone As Son Drowned In Tub
Police: Texas Officer Argued On Phone As Son Drowned In Tub
Azrael Ezekiel Licon

(AP) – Authorities say an El Paso police officer is charged with criminally negligent homicide after he left his infant son unattended in a bathtub with the water running while he argued with his wife.

Twenty-seven-year-old Raymond Licon Jr. was arrested Monday following the drowning of the 11-month-old last month at Licon’s apartment.

Investigators allege in court records that Licon was filling the bath when he began texting with his wife, from whom he’s separated.  The two then argued over the phone as the water overflowed the tub and leaked to the floor below. Court records indicate the argument lasted about 45 minutes.   Licon performed CPR when he found the child unresponsive, but the baby was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Licon posted bond Monday. A phone listing could not be found for him.

