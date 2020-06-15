Police To Investigate Hanging Death Of California Black Man

People look at a memorial as they gather at the site where Robert Fuller was found hanged, Monday, June 15, 2020, in Palmdale, Calif. State and federal authorities will monitor the investigation into the death of Fuller, a black man found hanging from a tree in the Southern California city of Palmdale, officials said Monday following large weekend protests. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

(AP) – Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community. More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation and community members confronted city officials on Friday.

Los Angeles County coroner’s officials said a decision on the cause of death is deferred pending an investigation and a full autopsy is planned. On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of the high desert city and marched from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station.