Police To Investigate Hanging Death Of California Black Man

(AP) – Authorities in the Southern California city of Palmdale are investigating the death of a 24-year-old black man found hanging from a tree near City Hall, which they originally described as an apparent suicide, prompting outrage in the community. More than 100,000 people signed an online petition demanding a full investigation and community members confronted city officials on Friday.
Los Angeles County coroner’s officials said a decision on the cause of death is deferred pending an investigation and a full autopsy is planned. On Saturday, hundreds took to the streets of the high desert city and marched from the park where Fuller’s body was found to the sheriff’s station.