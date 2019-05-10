Police To View Footage Of Lot Where Car Found

This undated photo released by the Houston Police Department shows Maleah Davis. Houston police are trying to determine what happened to the 4-year-old girl after her stepfather said she was taken by men who released him and his 2-year-old son after abducting them as well. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday morning, May 7, 2019, for Maleah Davis. (Houston Police Department via AP)

(AP) – Police say the car that was reportedly stolen when a Houston girl disappeared last week was found unlocked and apparently undamaged in a suburban parking lot.

Houston police Detective Kenneth Fregia says a woman spotted the gray Nissan Altima on Thursday in a Missouri City lot and notified the authorities. He says the car appeared “normal” and that investigators will search it carefully for any evidence that might help them find 4-year-old Maleah Davis. He also says they are searching for security camera footage that might show when and how the car arrived in the lot.

Maleah’s mother, Brittany Bowens, was at the scene and could be seen crying and beating her hands against the ground. The girl’s stepfather reported Saturday that he, Maleah and his 2-year-old son had been abducted the previous night by men in a pickup truck who later released him and the boy.