Police Union HQ Targeted At Portland Protest, 25 Arrested

A march on the Portland police union headquarters drew a rapid police response after someone set a fire next to the building.Monday, Aug. 24, 2020. (Beth Nakamura/The Oregonian via AP)

(AP) – Officials say protesters in Portland, Oregon,repeatedly set fire to a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas.

Twenty-five people were arrested amid the clashes that lasted into Tuesday morning. Police say that the people in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning. All were put out late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

Portland has been gripped by nightly protests for months since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.