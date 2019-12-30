NATIONAL

Police, Victims Warn Against Firing Guns On New Year’s Eve

This photo provided by Allyson Cole shows Kaitlyn Kong at the First Night Raleigh celebration in Raleigh, N.C., on Dec. 31, 2018. Kong suffered a gunshot wound after someone fired a gun into the air to celebrate the new year. Although rare, people being shot by celebratory gunfire on New Year's Eve and other holidays like the Fourth of July does happen, prompting law enforcement authorities to caution people that bullets fired into the air can endanger people's lives. (Allyson Cole via AP)

Police are cautioning people not to fire guns into the air to bring in the new year. People being struck by stray bullets is not common but does occur. A University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill student was wounded and required surgery when she was struck by a bullet a year ago while celebrating New Year’s Eve in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina. Boys in Ohio and Georgia were also wounded a year ago by random gunfire. Police and ballistics experts warn that heedlessly firing guns into the air to celebrate the holidays can have serious consequences.

