Home NATIONAL Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video
Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

0
0
Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown
now viewing

Police Video Shows Rescue Of Kidnap Victim Bound By Chains; See Video

ice raids
now playing

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

cotton field
now playing

Edinburg Farming Entity Wins First Cotton Bale Contest

city of san benito
now playing

13 Years Later, San Benito Still Trying To Recover Stolen Funds

BATTLESHIP TEXAS-1
now playing

Battleship Texas Closed, Tilting As Crews Work To Plug Leaks

Donald Trump
now playing

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump's Travel Ban Blocked

gavel
now playing

9th Circuit Upholds Trump Travel Ban Injunction

GREEK GREECE EARTHQUAKE ARMY ASSISTING
now playing

Greek Army Helping Residents On Quake-Hit Island

OBESITY
now playing

Obesity Rising In Nations Rich And Poor, Especially In Kids

GREG GIRANFORTE
now playing

Montana's Gianforte Avoids Jail Time For Reporter Assault

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Hawaii Urges Court To Keep Hold On Trump Travel Ban

(AP) – Newly released video shows New Mexico police officers stopping a van that was wanted in connection to a Nevada kidnapping and then finding a woman bound by chains in the back of the vehicle.

Video from one of the officer’s cameras shows the woman thanking police before being unchained.   Authorities say the woman had been stalked by an ex-boyfriend and his companion and that more than a year of planning went into the January kidnapping.

The suspects – Jack William Morgan and Samuel Brown – have pleaded not guilty to federal kidnapping charges and are awaiting trial in Nevada.

Dash and lapel camera video shows the Jan. 30 traffic stop on Espanola’s main street. The woman tells officers that she was dragged from her home.

R. Communications not responsible for video or audio content.

 

Related posts:

  1. Officer’s Letter Indicates Distrust Of San Benito Police Chief
  2. Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims
  3. Person Killed In Home Fire May Be Arson Victim
  4. Officer To Appeal Excessive-Force Ruling At Hearing
Related Posts
ice raids

Advocates Fear For Iraqis Detained By ICE

jsalinas 0
Donald Trump

Another US Appeals Court Keeps Trump’s Travel Ban Blocked

jsalinas 0
gavel

9th Circuit Upholds Trump Travel Ban Injunction

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video