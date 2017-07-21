Home NATIONAL Police: Video Shows Teens Watching, Laughing As Man Drowns
Police: Video Shows Teens Watching, Laughing As Man Drowns
(AP) – Authorities in Florida say a group of teens watched and laughed as a man drowned in a retention pond last week.  Jamel Dunn drowned in a retention pond in the city of Cocoa on July 9. Cocoa police say they later discovered a group of teens recorded the 31-year-old’s drowning on video.

The video was released by the state attorney’s office Thursday and audio was published by Florida Today . The teens can be heard laughing at Dunn, telling him he’s going die and they weren’t going to help him.

Police identified and interviewed the five teens involved. Cocoa Police Chief Mike Cataloupe calls their actions “utterly inhumane and cruel,” but says criminal charges won’t be filed because state law doesn’t require people give or call for help when someone’s in distress.

