Police: Woman Charged In Infant’s Death Had Blamed Son

(AP) – Investigators in Texas say a 25-year-old woman who’s charged with capital murder in the death of her infant daughter had initially tried to blame her 3-year-old son for the killing.

Halle Marie Murry of Fort Worth was being held Monday at the Tarrant County jail on a charge of capital murder of a person under 10.  She was taken into custody Saturday in the Jan. 14 death of 6-week-old Acelyn Lailani Rogers.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office recently determined the infant’s death was a homicide caused by traumatic head injuries.  Authorities say Murry had blamed her 3-year-old for dropping the infant, but a doctor told them a young child could not have inflicted the kind of skull fractures the girl suffered.  Jail records don’t indicate whether Murry has an attorney.

photo courtesy of Tarrant county jail.

