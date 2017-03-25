Home TEXAS Police: Woman Falsely Claims Sexual Assault By 3 Black Males
(AP) – Police say an 18-year-old white woman who burst into a church in northeast Texas and claimed she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by three black males in ski masks has admitted she lied.

Denison Police Chief Jay Burch says on Facebook that Breana Harmon Talbott was undressed and bleeding on March 8 when she claimed she had been sexually assaulted in woods behind the church in Denison, 75 miles northeast of Dallas.

Burch says investigators searched the area and “almost immediately, Talbott’s story and allegations began to unravel.”

Authorities say the crime scene was staged and Talbott’s injuries were self-inflicted.

Burch says Talbott “confessed to the hoax” Tuesday and faces a misdemeanor charge of false report to a peace officer.

Burch says it’s “insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community.”

