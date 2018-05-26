Home NATIONAL Police: Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition
Police: Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition
NATIONAL
0

Police: Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition

0
0
untitled
now viewing

Police: Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition

KJHK
now playing

The Latest: 1st Results From Ireland Abortion Vote Revealed

KJH
now playing

Texas Military Veteran Arrested For Allegedly Mailing Bombs

sheritadixoncole_1527297253833_jpg_43523802_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

New Charges Declined Against Woman Who Lied About Trooper

520ff640-0b9f-4e6e-ab44-a53e79b993d9-large16x9_WomansLegsCrushed
now playing

Texas Officer Kills Off-Duty Deputy In Alleged Break-In

ct-sesame-street-sues-melissa-mccarthy-20180525
now playing

'Sesame Street' Sues Over New Melissa McCarthy Puppet Movie

Screen+Shot+2018-05-25+at+11_33_31+AM
now playing

Police: Suspected Gunman Spoke Online About Demon Possession

4b1489b7-a52d-406e-89f3-e677d9fe4403-4b1489b7a52d406e89f3e677d9fe4403rendition_2_02411402a603433f9dbf60de45bcd136large16x9_AP18129075340976
now playing

Trump Shifts Stance On Korea Summit From 'Off' To 'Maybe'

dreamerlooksm
now playing

Trump Stays Out Of Messy House Immigration Fight

5b08f1facd872_image
now playing

No Rain In Sight: Fire Fears Force Land Closures In Arizona

920×920
now playing

Subtropical Storm Alberto Still Chugging Toward Gulf

(AP) – Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who’s also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman “immediately” ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn’t suffer any “apparent injuries.”

Related posts:

  1. Chief Says Student School Shooter Had 2 Handguns
  2. Student Says Science Teacher Tackled Gunman
  3. 13 Workers Wounded In Shooting In Reynosa
  4. Police: Oklahoma City Shooter Didn’t Have Record
Related Posts
ct-sesame-street-sues-melissa-mccarthy-20180525

‘Sesame Street’ Sues Over New Melissa McCarthy Puppet Movie

Danny Castillon 0
Screen+Shot+2018-05-25+at+11_33_31+AM

Police: Suspected Gunman Spoke Online About Demon Possession

Danny Castillon 0
4b1489b7-a52d-406e-89f3-e677d9fe4403-4b1489b7a52d406e89f3e677d9fe4403rendition_2_02411402a603433f9dbf60de45bcd136large16x9_AP18129075340976

Trump Shifts Stance On Korea Summit From ‘Off’ To ‘Maybe’

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video