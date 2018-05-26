Police: Wounded Middle School Student In Critical Condition

(AP) – Authorities say a female student wounded in an Indianapolis-area middle school shooting is in critical condition and a teacher who was also shot is in good condition.

Noblesville police Lt. Bruce Barnes said Friday that the girl was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. Her identity has not yet been released.

Barnes also identifies the teacher as 29-year-old Jason Seaman, who’s also hospitalized in Indianapolis.

Police earlier said a Noblesville West Middle School student armed with two handguns opened fire inside a classroom. Another student told ABC News that Seaman “immediately” ran toward the gunman and tackled him to the ground.

The suspect was arrested. Barnes says he didn’t suffer any “apparent injuries.”