Polish President Backs New Sanctions On Russia

(AP) – Polish President Andrzej Duda says his country would support international initiatives to enhance sanctions on Russia following its seizure of three Ukrainian navy ships.

Duda, who arrived on an official visit to Bulgaria on Tuesday, said he had no doubt Russia was the aggressor in Ukraine and that it “violated international law and the Russia-Ukraine agreements concerning navigation on the Sea of Azov.”  “It is something that can’t be accepted and Poland completely disagrees with such actions,”

Duda said. He called for a de-escalation of the conflict and the release of the Ukrainian vessels and their crews.  “If there are such international initiatives, like further sanctions (on Russia), Poland will support them, as we are ready to take every action to end this conflict,” Duda told the media after talks with his Bulgarian counterpart, Rumen Radev.

