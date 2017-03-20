Home TEXAS Political Deal Reportedly Secured Senator Lucio’s Support Of Bathroom Bill
It appears Brownsville Senator Eddie Lucio may have won a political favor in exchange for his controversial vote in support of the so-called bathroom bill.

A report in the Austin-based Quorum Report says the day after the passage of Senate Bill 6 last week, its Republican sponsor, Brenham Senator Lois Kolkhorst, slipped $5 million into the Senate budget bill for a project in Senator Lucio’s district. The money would help fund a Center for Urban Ecology at Quinta Mazatlan – the McAllen branch of the Rio Grande Valley Birding Center.

Lucio was the lone Democrat to vote for the bathroom bill and took a lot of heat from his fellow Democrats – with many calling him a sellout. But now Kolkhorst is coming under harsh criticism from her conservative colleagues for sponsoring what they’re calling “pork” in what is a very tight budget year.

