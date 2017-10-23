Politics On Display As Letterman Receives Mark Twain Prize

(AP) – David Letterman was never known as a particularly political comedian, preferring a detached irony-drenched tone that favored the surreal and silly over topical humor. But there was an unmistakable political tint to much of Sunday night’s ceremony to present Letterman with the Mark Twain award for American humor.

Several of the comedians honoring Letterman took shots at President Donald Trump and the general state of the country. More than one comedian quipped that all the criticism would result in the Kennedy Center’s funding being cut off mid-show. Letterman in his acceptance speech, kept up the tone with a politically tinged closing quote from Mark Twain himself on the subject of patriotism: “Patriotism is supporting your country all the time and supporting your government when it deserves it.”

