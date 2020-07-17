Poll: 64% District Trump On Coronavirus Pandemic

A new poll says nearly two-thirds of Americans don’t trust what President Trump says about the coronavirus pandemic.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll out today reports 64-percent of people surveyed distrust Trump. The poll shows just 38-percent approve of Trump’s response to the pandemic while 60-percent disapprove.

Sixty-three percent of those surveyed say it’s important to control the spread of the virus, even if it hurts the economy. Thirty-three percent favor restarting the economy, even if it hurts efforts to control the spread.