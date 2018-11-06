Home NATIONAL Poll: Americans Want More Of What Journalists Want To Report
(AP) – A pair of new polls finds agreement on what Americans want from the news media and what journalists want to report.

The surveys from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the American Press Institute reveal the public wants news stories that are factual and offer context and analysis, which is what journalists say they want to provide.  But the polls found that 42 percent of Americans believe journalists stray too far into commentary.

Sixty-eight percent of Americans say the news media should offer more information about its sources, and 66 percent of the journalists agree.  A third of Americans say they trust their favorite news organization more than they did a year ago. Only 1 in 10 say their level of trust has declined.

