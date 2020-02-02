TEXAS

Poll: Biden Leads Sanders In Texas; Bloomberg, Warren Tied For Third

By 79 views
0
File photo: Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

A new poll on the 2020 Democratic presidential race is out in Texas. The survey from the Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas at Tyler shows former Vice President Joe Biden is ahead of Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by a 35-to-18-percent margin.

Biden’s lead is helped by the fact that the poll shows him winning among a wide variety of demographic groups including whites, blacks, and Hispanics. Third place in the poll is a tie between former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Abbott Promises Legislative Action After Downtown Austin Stabbing

Previous article

Trump Bashes Democratic Rivals During Pre-Super Bowl Show

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS