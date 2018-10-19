Poll: Just 1 In 4 Thinks Kavanaugh Told Entire Truth

(AP) – A new poll finds that just 1 in 4 people thinks Brett Kavanaugh was completely honest when as a Supreme Court nominee he gave sworn testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee last month.

The survey was performed by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. And it finds that on that and other questions about the divisive battle, Republicans and Democrats hold starkly distinct opinions. The poll also finds that the public has tepid views of how many of the major players handled the extraordinary battle. President Donald Trump, Senate Republicans and Democrats and the FBI each earned approval from 32 percent or less of the poll’s respondents.

The fight culminated Oct. 6 when an exhausted Senate confirmed Kavanaugh as a justice in a near party line vote.