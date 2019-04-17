Poll: Many Aren’t Exonerating Trump In Russia Probe

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Monday, April 15, 2019, after visiting Minnesota. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – A new poll finds Americans aren’t ready to clear President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation. Slightly more want Congress to keep investigating than to set aside its probes after the special counsel’s report. And about 6 in 10 believe the president obstructed justice.

The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research comes after Attorney General William Barr in late March released his letter saying special counsel Robert Mueller found no criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia but didn’t make a judgment on obstruction.

The survey indicates Americans are mostly unhappy with the amount of information that’s been released so far. They’ll get more Thursday when a redacted version of the nearly 400-page report is expected to be released.