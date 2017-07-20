Home NATIONAL Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage
Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage
Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage

Poll: Most Say Feds Should Ensure Health Coverage

(AP) – Americans aren’t too thrilled with “Obamacare” and they definitely don’t like the Republican plans offered in Congress, so what does the public want the government to do about health care?
A new poll suggests the country may be shifting toward the political left, with 62 percent saying it’s the federal government’s responsibility to make sure that all Americans have health care coverage, while 37 percent say it is not.
The survey from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds a significant shift from March, when an earlier edition of the poll found a slim 52 percent majority saying coverage is a federal responsibility.
Mounting concern about GOP legislation estimated to leave tens of millions without insurance may be behind the change.

