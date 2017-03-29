Poll: Public Dislikes Trump’s, GOP’s Plans On Health Care

(AP) – Note to President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans: People really don’t like your approach to overhauling America’s health care. If you’re hoping to revive your plan, you may want to try something different. That’s according to a poll by The Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that was released Wednesday.

Sixty-two percent of Americans turned thumbs down on Trump’s handling of health care during the initial weeks of his presidency. It was his worst rating among seven issues the poll tested, which included the economy, foreign policy and immigration. Of six changes the failed House GOP bill sought to make in former President Barack Obama’s health care law, five drew more negative than positive reviews.