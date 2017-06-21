Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan

(Washington, DC) — A poll released today shows a majority of the country is skeptical over a House Republican plan to overhaul healthcare.

Those questioned in the Reuters/Ipsos survey say the plan would harm low-income Americans, people with pre-existing health conditions and those on Medicaid.

The poll says overall, 41-percent of adults oppose the House health plan while 30-percent support it. Another 29-percent say they don’t know anything about it. The Senate is expected to release it’s healthcare overhaul plan tomorrow.