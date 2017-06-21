Home NATIONAL Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan
Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan

0
0
Healthcare_reform
now viewing

Poll Shows Most Americans Skeptical Over Healthcare Plan

SANCTUARY CITIES
now playing

Houston To Join Lawsuit Against Texas 'sanctuary city' Law

66-year-old Genene Jones
now playing

Ex-Texas Nurse Accused Of Killing Dozens Charged With Murder

TROPICAL STORM CINDY
now playing

Official: Boy Hit By Log In Storm Surge, Dies

Judge_gavel
now playing

Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect

F-16 JET FIGTHER CRASH
now playing

F-16 Jet Catches Fire, Crashes During Takeoff

tropical storm cindy
now playing

Tropical Storm Cindy Weakens, Heads Toward Gulf Coast

OTTO WARMBIER
now playing

Gung-Ho Culture At Warmbier's Tour Agency On North Korea Trip

Jared Jushner, Steve Bannon
now playing

Kushner Arrives To Try For Israeli-Palestinian Breakthrough

Uber CEO Kalanick resigns under investor pressure
now playing

Uber CEO Kalanick Resigns Under Investor Pressure

FIDGET SPINNERS
now playing

Fidget Spinners Named Among Possible Summer Hazards For Kids

(Washington, DC) — A poll released today shows a majority of the country is skeptical over a House Republican plan to overhaul healthcare.

Those questioned in the Reuters/Ipsos survey say the plan would harm low-income Americans, people with pre-existing health conditions and those on Medicaid.

The poll says overall, 41-percent of adults oppose the House health plan while 30-percent support it. Another 29-percent say they don’t know anything about it. The Senate is expected to release it’s healthcare overhaul plan tomorrow.

Related posts:

  1. Merkel Marks 70 Years Of Marshall Plan Amid Concern At Trump
Related Posts
TROPICAL STORM CINDY

Official: Boy Hit By Log In Storm Surge, Dies

jsalinas 0
Judge_gavel

Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect

jsalinas 0
tropical storm cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy Weakens, Heads Toward Gulf Coast

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video