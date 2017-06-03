Poll: Small Majority In US See Risk In Admitting Refugees

(AP) – A small majority of Americans see refugees as a risk apart from other legal immigrants. A new poll shows two-thirds of Americans say the benefit of admitting legal immigrants outweighs the risk. But when it comes to refugees – those fleeing persecution – a bare majority says the risks are great enough to limit their entry into the United States. The distinction could be one of perception at a time of religious and politically inspired violence.

President Donald Trump has long linked immigration limits with a safer country. Trump on Monday halted for 90 days entry to the U.S. for people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya Somalia and Yemen – except for those holding valid visas. The poll was conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.