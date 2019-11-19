TEXAS

Poll: Texas Democrats Prefer Biden, Trump Tops All Democrats In Texas

File photo: Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden--(AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

A new poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leads the field of presidential candidates among Democratic voters in Texas.

The UT Tyler survey says Biden has the support of 28-percent of likely Democratic voters. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are at 19 and 18-percent, respectively. Mayor Pete Buttigieg has eight-percent, but no other candidate reaches five-percent.

The poll, conducted after Beto O’Rourke quit the race, also shows President Trump leading all the Democratic challengers in Texas.

