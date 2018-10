Americans are trusting Congress more and the White House less. New numbers from Gallup shows 40-percent of Americans say they trust Congress. That’s the highest rating in nine years.

Trust in the White House is down to 42-percent. That’s not much better than the all time low of 40-percent seen during the Watergate scandal. Trust in the Judicial Branch of the government is at 68-percent. It usually ranks higher than the other two branches.