Poll: Young Americans Fear They Will Be Worse Off Post-Trump

(AP) — A new GenForward poll shows that young Americans are more likely to expect they’ll be worse off than better off after four years of a Donald Trump presidency.  Young blacks, Latinos and Asian Americans are particularly concerned, while young whites are more evenly divided.

GenForward is a survey of adults age 18 to 30 by the Black Youth Project at the University of Chicago with the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.  The first-of-its-kind poll pays special attention to the voices of young adults of color, highlighting how race and ethnicity shape the opinions of a new generation.  Americans aged 18 to 30 are far more likely to think Trump will divide than unite the country, by a 60 percent to 19 percent margin.

