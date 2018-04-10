Home NATIONAL Poll: Young Americans Say Online Bullying A Serious Problem
(AP) – Teens and young adults say cyberbullying is a serious problem for people their age. But most don’t think they’ll be the ones targeted for digital abuse.  That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and MTV, which also finds that about half of both young people and their parents view social media as having a mostly negative effect on the younger generation.  Roughly three-quarters of 15- to 26-year-olds say online bullying and abuse is a serious problem for their peers.

Connecticut 15-year-old Matty Nev Luby says she’s learned to navigate Instagram and other social media apps by brushing aside the anonymous bullies.  The Youth Political Pulse poll was conducted Aug. 23 to Sept. 10.

